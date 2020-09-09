Get your music to labels who are searching for a sound like yours.

Weve made Andrson free for the rest of 2020. Our free tool helps you to deliver your music to top-level A&R, managers, promoters, and bookers and to get discovered faster.

Rather than focusing on passive socials, our technology gives an unbiased analysis of your music and sends you to the top of the list when someone searches for a musician like you.

With Andrson you can:

- Upload your music and Andrson will identify who you sound like

- Get listed and get connected with industry professionals looking for new artists

- Monitor app analytics with your dashboard, including search results, connections, profile views, and likes

- Search for and connect with other musicians to collaborate

- Discover new music and listen to artists trending in the app

Heres how it works:

1. Andrson houses an extensive database of songs from top artists to rising stars. After analyzing the audio elements of these songs, weve digitally fingerprinted what makes the tracks unique. Subjective factors, like listening behavior, dont play a role.

2. When you upload your track, Andrson completes that same sound analysis. No tagging or self-identifying necessary. Our technology does an objective review of your work, and just like that, youre in the database ready to get discovered.

3. As music executives search for the sound they need a sound just like yours your name and song collection get served.

4. From there, they can listen to your tracks and reach out when theyre ready to talk about what the future holds.

Whether youre an independent musician or unsigned artist, a beginner or advanced, or an aspiring pro or already a professional dont get lost in the shuffle. Download the Andrson app today to get started.

Imagine Being Heard.

