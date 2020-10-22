Andhra Pradesh Pesion Kanuka Info....

In This Application Contains..... About Application, Eligibility, Pension Types, Sanction Authority, Pension Amount, Pension Distribution, Pension Search and etc.....

This Content Written by Developer.....

Source of Information : https://bit.ly/3g8Izcd

Declaimer:

This is not the Official App of Andhra Pradesh Govt. This App is designed to provide useful information and contents only. The contents of the App is not belong to the Developer and the developer is no way concerned with contents of the App.

This app is purely based upon the information provided by the Andhra Pradesh Government only and the developer do not represent the Govt entity.