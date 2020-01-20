X

Anderson County Sheriff's for iOS

By Anderson County Sheriff's Office Free

Developer's Description

By Anderson County Sheriff's Office

Welcome to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Mobile App. I hope that you find the information we have provided to be useful and easy to locate. The purpose of this App is to help the Anderson County Sheriff's Office collaborate with its community to prevent crime, promote safety and enhance the quality of life. -

Use this app to:

- Submit a Tip

- Recieve push notes alerts

- Connect with social media

- And more....

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Blue Letter Bible

Free
PLEASE NOTE: If you are running the BLB app on an Apple device that is using iOS 6.1 or older and are experiencing restriction issues with BLB...
iOS
Blue Letter Bible

Google Mobile App for iPhone

Free
Search Google easily with text, your voice, or your camera.
iOS
Google Mobile App for iPhone

Dictionary Offline Free

Free
A truly offline dictionaries app allows you to browse up to 66 dictionaries for multi-language word definition and translation WITHOUT INTERNET CONNECTION.
iOS
Dictionary Offline Free

Sky Guide: View Stars Night or Day

$2.99
2017 solar eclipse ready.
iOS
Sky Guide: View Stars Night or Day

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping