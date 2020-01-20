Welcome to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Mobile App. I hope that you find the information we have provided to be useful and easy to locate. The purpose of this App is to help the Anderson County Sheriff's Office collaborate with its community to prevent crime, promote safety and enhance the quality of life. -
Use this app to:
- Submit a Tip
- Recieve push notes alerts
- Connect with social media
- And more....
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.