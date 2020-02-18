Corvus is the ONLY TRUE COLLECTION MANAGER built for ANCIENT ROMAN COIN COLLECTORS.

DOWNLOAD CORVUS NOW and check out how easy it is and how organized and beautiful your Roman coin collection can look. Also check out our extensive reference Roman coin library for ROMAN COIN VALUES AND ATTRIBUTION. Great for beginners as well as expert numismatists.

You can SET UP MULTIPLE SUB-COLLECTION TO CATEGORIZE YOUR COINS. You can include as much information on your coins as you prefer. You can easily modify or delete coins or entire collections afterwards.

YOUR DATA AND YOUR WORK IS SAFE. We store your collection in the cloud. You dont have to worry about losing your data or the work you put into describing and cataloging your coins.

You can now add coins through a MASS-UPLOAD from an excel template, by typing the information for each record individually or by REPLICATING coins from our Reference Library

OUR REFERENCE LIBRARY INCLUDES OVER 10,000 Roman coins. It will take us some time to upload it all. We continue to add coins daily and plan to extend the reference library to cover later periods as well as Republican coins next year. We provide the best pricing and provenance information we have on each coin. We also provide our own subjective view of what each coin is worth today. Every coin comes with a high-quality image and description. We only include higher grade coins with complete legends in our libraries to ensure they can be easily used for attribution.

The library is a great tool for metal detectorists as well as collectors. You can attribute and value your coins quickly.

We will continue to add features to Corvus over the coming months including ways to display and share your collection and FULL KEY-WORD SEARCH capabilities.

We have full human support for Corvus. We are happy to field questions about the app itself as well as Roman coin collecting and numismatics in general. We will always get back to you within twelve hours of your initial email.

Please let us know what you think of Corvus. We are always looking for new ideas on how to make the experience better and enhance our users enjoyment of collecting Roman coins!