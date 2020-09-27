Join or Sign In

Ancestors:stories of Atapuerca for iOS

By Xavi Rubio

By Xavi Rubio

Welcome to the Stone Age! Ancestors: Stories of Atapuerca is a simulation game where you lead a prehistorical clan through a million years of legends and adventures

Gather resources, craft new tools and hunt scary animals to become a prosperous clan on the landscape based on the UNESCO world heritage site of Atapuerca.

Discover how life was for the human groups that populated our planet before our species even existed!

NEANDERTHAL OR ANTECESSOR

Recreate 4 stories of 2 human species with different traits and technology

A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT

Explore the landscape of the oldest prehistorical site in Europe

LEARN WHILE YOU PLAY

Animals, tools, appearance Ancestors is a scientifically accurate portrayal of Prehistory designed through a close collaboration between game designers and archaeologists

EASY TO PLAY, HARD TO MASTER

Start playing Ancestors in a matter of minutes thanks to the in-game tutorial; improve your strategy if you want to increase your scores

Murphys Toast Games is an independent development studio that creates transformative gaming experiences to foster scientific thinking and curiosity about our past.

Contact us at contact@murphystoastgames.com

Like Murphys Toast on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/murphystoast/

Or follow us on Twitter:

www.twitter.com/MToastGames

Game supported by the project ATAEVE-BBVA Foundation and DIDPATRI - Universitat de Barcelona.

Release September 27, 2020
Date Added September 27, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

