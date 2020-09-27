Sign in to add and modify your software
Welcome to the Stone Age! Ancestors: Stories of Atapuerca is a simulation game where you lead a prehistorical clan through a million years of legends and adventures
Gather resources, craft new tools and hunt scary animals to become a prosperous clan on the landscape based on the UNESCO world heritage site of Atapuerca.
Discover how life was for the human groups that populated our planet before our species even existed!
NEANDERTHAL OR ANTECESSOR
Recreate 4 stories of 2 human species with different traits and technology
A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT
Explore the landscape of the oldest prehistorical site in Europe
LEARN WHILE YOU PLAY
Animals, tools, appearance Ancestors is a scientifically accurate portrayal of Prehistory designed through a close collaboration between game designers and archaeologists
EASY TO PLAY, HARD TO MASTER
Start playing Ancestors in a matter of minutes thanks to the in-game tutorial; improve your strategy if you want to increase your scores
Murphys Toast Games is an independent development studio that creates transformative gaming experiences to foster scientific thinking and curiosity about our past.
Contact us at contact@murphystoastgames.com
Like Murphys Toast on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/murphystoast/
Or follow us on Twitter:
www.twitter.com/MToastGames
Game supported by the project ATAEVE-BBVA Foundation and DIDPATRI - Universitat de Barcelona.