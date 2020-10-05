NOTE : NO LONGER ACTIVE - NEW VERSION LINKED BELOW:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.teamunemployment.leaguestats

See developer account for more details

"What we measure, we improve"

Analytics.gg provides in depth statistics for different roles in League of Legends. We provide metrics for different champs and roles to help you understand what you can improve.

Analytics.gg also analyses your enemy laners for each game, providing the same statistics that allow you to discover what aspects of League of Legends that your excel at, and those at which you struggle.

Track your performance over time until you beat your opponents in every stat.

Current stats provided:

* Creep score at 10 minutes

* Creep score at 20 minutes

* Creep score total

* Damage taken First 10 minutes

* Damage taken 10 -20 minutes

* Kills

* Deaths

* Assists

Many more stats coming soon...

Note - Analytics.gg is only currently available in the Oceania region.