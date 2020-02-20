BAMIBOOK - Friend Filter & Analytics for Facebook is the simplest way to manage your Facebook account. Our powerful analytics allow you to access deep insights into your Facebook account, monitor your unfriends, who like and comment growth and posts performance.

NOTE:

We don't save your Login credentials. Check point may be occurred when you login with your account. To avoid it, use COOKIE to login instead.

You can view this video to got how to get cookie.

https://youtu.be/f8RP5KbdxTw

FEATURE:

View and download chat history in facebook messenger.

Many friends filter modes and unfriend multi friends.

View who not accept your friend request and cancel it.

View who unfriended you on Facebook.

View who you unfriended on Facebook.

View who blocked you on Facebook.

View who you blocked on Facebook.

View top chat conversations on Facebook.

View friend who NEVER or ALWAYS liked your posts.

View friend who NEVER or ALWAYS commented on your posts.

View your top liked and top commented posts.

View people who are tagged often in your post.

You can also analyze any of your friend account or any account that you follow to see their stats such as most liked post, top liker, top commenter, most profile tagged in their post and many more. Get it now to reveal your friend secrets.

DISCLAIMER

You need an Instagram account to use this app!

This app is not affiliated with Facebook.

It is recommended to use phone with at least 2GB of RAM