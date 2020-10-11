We all meet great people while playing Among Us.

Hard to find them again in Among Us - but with this app, you can find your friends from Among Us and play with them in future Among Us games too!

Our features include searching for Among Us players, chatting the Among Us players on your friend list, Posting your Among Us room so other can join, and more!

A must have for Among Us players.

Chat Among Us players, talk strategy - what to do when you are the impostor? what they do when they are the impostor? Play Among Us together and dont leave when you aren't the impostor

The app aims to improve your Among Us gaming experience by allowing you to find serious Among Us players like you.

* This is a fan-made app and not officially related to the game Among Us. All rights reserved to InnerSloth who made Among Us.