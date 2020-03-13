X

The Amisgest.tv app allows you to configure your Amisgest.tv digital signage screens.

Weather : Get the weather from The weather Network. Display of the feels like temperature. No need to search, the information will be displayed according to your location.

Photos : Take pictures on your mobile device and display them on your screens with ease.

Meal menu : View the weekly menu of meals and snacks for consultation by parents and staff. Changes can be made at any time.

Message : Announcing messages and / or contagion notices has never been easier. Publish your message on the screen according to a period of your choice and in turn.

Time and date : Everyone has the same time! Amisgest TV is synchronized with the attendance charts and Internet time servers.

Release March 13, 2020
Date Added March 13, 2020
Version 3.1.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

