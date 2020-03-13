The Amisgest.tv app allows you to configure your Amisgest.tv digital signage screens.

Weather : Get the weather from The weather Network. Display of the feels like temperature. No need to search, the information will be displayed according to your location.

Photos : Take pictures on your mobile device and display them on your screens with ease.

Meal menu : View the weekly menu of meals and snacks for consultation by parents and staff. Changes can be made at any time.

Message : Announcing messages and / or contagion notices has never been easier. Publish your message on the screen according to a period of your choice and in turn.

Time and date : Everyone has the same time! Amisgest TV is synchronized with the attendance charts and Internet time servers.