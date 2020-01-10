Excited for the upcoming Assassin's Creed movie? Join the fastest growing community for Assassin's Creed! Meet other players, and get the best tips and latest news!

- CHAT with other players and meet new people!

- DISCOVER new tips and tricks!

- GET the latest news and updates on your favorite game saga!

- SHARE your stories, creation, and ideas!

- LEARN from and CONTRIBUTE to our catalog - an encyclopedia of all things Assassin's Creed!