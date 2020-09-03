Amina is a graduating fashion designer. In an accidental event, she traversed into a strange world, where people love to design and match all kinds of clothes. In order to find a way to go home, Amina experienced the challenges and problems of dress collocation after another. and meet a wide range of friends.

Characteristics:

The mass of clothing is for you to choose, and switch from head to toe, A large number of high-precision painted garments of various artistic styles from various countries are available.

Innovative competition mechanism. The designers need to match the best suit according to the conditions of the match, each of which will be carefully rated by a fair and impartial judge. You will have a fierce showdown with the matchmakers. Show off your costume, and the whole stage trembles for you.

A variety of playing method to clothing production. You can access material by breaking down unwanted clothing. Advanced customization allows you to tailor some clothes, customize personality colors, or evolve into more beautiful shapes. In the game, after completing some mysterious challenges, you can also get a variety of rare design plans and make a dream-like high-level dress.

Dozens of characters with great personality appeared on the stage. The thick plot of the novel, the grand world outlook, and the customs and customs of all regions are reflected in the game.