American sister Calling you//Fake call simulator for Android

By Samsu dev Free

Developer's Description

By Samsu dev

In the American Sister Calling you // Fake call simulator application you will receive prank calls from American sisters so realistic that no one can guess that they are fake. Enjoy this Prank calling application.

You can receive a call from his sister American sister Jojo Siwa.

You can also receive calls from friends or American sisters, her beautiful sister Jojo Shiva.

You can also teach children how to take calls from the American sister, her beautiful sister Jojo Siwa.

Download American sister Calling Calling you // Fake call simulator

Fake Call from Shiva Prank is an amazing application that will entertain all your relatives and friends.

Feature:

=> Video call in. American sister, her beautiful sister Jojo Siwa

=> You can specify a fake call at a certain time.

=> APK file size is very small to be downloaded in a short time

=> Beautiful, amazing and smooth graphics

=> You can use this application without wifi.

This prank application allows you to make a simulated chat and also allows you to send and receive messages from the American sister of his beautiful sister Jojo Siwa.

download "American sister Calling you // Fake call simulator" and get the best calls and discussions with them.thankyou.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release August 21, 2020
Date Added August 21, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
