American brother calling you//fake call simulator for Android

By Samsu dev

Developer's Description

By Samsu dev

American brother calling you // fake call simulator video call application to accompany your days in your free time when you feel lonely and bored then entertain yourself with fake calls from your American brother friends who are similar to Lucas and Marcus. Download this application as free. You will feel how close you are to your American brother friends who are similar to Lucas and Marcus.

Lucas and Marcus Dobre-Mofid (born January 28, 1999), collectively known as The Dobre Twins, are a duo of American dancers and YouTube figures who have become famous in the Vine video application that now no longer exists. [2]

They produce a variety of video content, including plays, jokes, gymnastics, challenges, and vlogs.

The twins are also part of a YouTube channel called "Dobre Brothers", with their siblings Cyrus and Darius, where they post vlogs twice a week.

Feature:

live chat and live video calls with your American brother friends who are similar to Lucas and Marcus.

Your friends' American brother's voice similar to Lucas and Marcus's beautiful will be played when you or your friend answers the call.

Pre-recorded videos of your American friends friends similar to Lucas and Marcus that are funny in roaming will be played when you answer a call.

Hopefully this application can entertain you. Before giving a good comment if you love your American brother your friends are similar to Lucas and Marcus. And if it helps cheer up, give us support by sending five stars.

Thank you..!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

