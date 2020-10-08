You can learn food and winter drinks with recipes quick and easily

Scrambled Eggs With Beans, Tomatoes, and Pesto

Spiced Dal With Cilantro Yogurt

Crispy Pork Cutlets With Asian Slaw

Baked Barley Risotto With Butternut Squash

Pan-Fried Cod With Mustard-Caper Sauce

Easy Chai Tea

Warm Mulled Cider

Mexican Spiced Hot Cocoa

Mulled Wine With Cranberries

Chicken and Barley Soup

Quick Hot-and-Sour Soup

and much more...

Try it i hope you really enjoy.

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/cherrygames/

Don't forget to rate us on iTunes!

Love the app? Please take a minute out to write us a good review or if you are unhappy with anything, please leave feedback for us. We cannot have you unhappy. Can we?