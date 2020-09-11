Join or Sign In

American Flag Keyboard Theme & Emoji Keyboard for Android

By Free Keyboard Themes PRO Free

Developer's Description

By Free Keyboard Themes PRO

American Flag Keyboard Theme will bring your keyboard & text input a real new look & feel.Grab everyone's attention wherever you go thanks to our American Flag Keyboard Theme free of charge.Check this FREE personalized design for your Facemoji Emoji Keyboard right now!

With a help of American Flag Keyboard Theme you can dress up your device with numerous elegant themes.Our theme is designed to change the appearance of your keyboard in a fashionable and beautiful way. It can be used to type on SMS, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Messenger, Gmail, WhatsApp and any other social apps directly from this emoji app.

Notice

-American Flag Keyboard Theme only works with Facemoji Keyboard + GIFS installed on your phone. If you dont have it, you will be automatically led to the Google Play download link,then download and choose Facemoji Keyboard + GIFS as your default keyboard.

How to use it

- To activate American Flag Keyboard Theme, open Facemoji after the installation process is completed and click Themes-My Box-Click and Apply.

- Click here to install Emoji Keyboard for free.

If you like American Flag Keyboard Theme, please encourage us by rating it 5 stars

For ideas, improvements & feedback you can contact us at the e-mail address: facemojikeyboard@gmail.com

If you like to use typing keyboards with cool fonts and emoticons, be the one to decorate your device with our unique themes! You can choose among funny keyboard pictures and create awesome, personalized layouts! Install our cute keyboard changer free and enjoy in texting!

Full Specifications

What's new in version v1.0

General

Release September 11, 2020
Date Added September 11, 2020
Version v1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
