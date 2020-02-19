X

America's Test Kitchen for iOS

By America's Test Kitchen Free

Developer's Description

By America's Test Kitchen

Search and discover recipes and ratings from Americas Test Kitchen, Cooks Illustrated, and Cooks Country, trusted by millions of home cooks. Save favorite recipes and ingredient ratings, and create convenient, centralized shopping lists. The App is free for All Access Multi-Site Members; it requires an in-app purchase for all other customers.

The App features:

- Search 10,000+ foolproof test kitchen recipes instantly

- Access 2,100+ taste-tested ingredient picks

- Create convenient, centralized shopping lists; easily add items such as pet food, detergent, etc.

- Favorite recipes & ingredients with single click

- Use offline mode to retrieve your Favorites and recent recipes anywhere you go

- Free for Americas Test Kitchen All-Access Multi-Site Members

- Try the app free for 14 days and get All-Access Multi-Site Membership on our family of sites: AmericasTestKitchen.com, CooksIllustrated.com, and CooksCountry.com

Subscription Options:

- Monthly subscription: $9.99/month with 14-Day Free Trial. Cancel anytime.

- Annual subscription: $49.99/12 months with 14-Day Free Trial. Cancel anytime.

All subscriptions start at the end of the applicable free trial period. Free trials are only available upon an initial subscription. Payment will be charged to your iTunes account after your free trial period or at confirmation of purchase, if you're not eligible for free trials. Your subscription will automatically renew each month or year 24-hours before the end of the current period, and your credit card will be charged through your iTunes account unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period. You can turn off auto-renew at any time from your iTunes account settings. Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when you purchase a subscription to that publication, where applicable.

Privacy Policy: https://www.americastestkitchen.com/guides/corporate-pages/privacy-policy

Terms of Service: https://www.americastestkitchen.com/guides/corporate-pages/terms-of-use

Feedback? Suggestions? Problems? Please contact us at Support@Americastestkitchen.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release February 19, 2020
Date Added February 19, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Q-TECH

Free
The Q-TECH Bluetooth Thermometer is the smart way to monitor your food as it cooks on the grill.
iOS
Q-TECH

Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Free
Light up your Bud Light Touchdown Glass whenever your team scores with the Bud Light Touchdown Glass App.
iOS
Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping