The official app for America's Marathon Weekend, this app will let you dive into the U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Marathon like never before. Get live tracking and results, athlete bios, course maps and more ahead of the Trials, then use the app to follow your friends and family at the Publix Atlanta Marathon, Half Marathon & 5K.

This app is powered by MYLAPS.

This app may use your location even when it isnt open, which can decrease device battery life.