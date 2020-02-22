X

America's Health Care Costs for iOS

By Tianlun Jiang Free

Developer's Description

By Tianlun Jiang

First proposed in 1956 by Republican Big "D" Eisenhower, and then enacted by Democrat Lyndon "Bigger" Johnson in 1965, Medicare health care covers all individuals over the age 65 and older: ~20% of the American population or 44 million people.

This app provides some insight into the Medicare reimbursement process over the past couple years. Come explore how much providers charge for various services and drugs, along with how much Medicare paid. All charges and expenses are revealed at both the national and state level. See who's honest and who's been playing the system. After all, you are paying for it ;)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release February 22, 2020
Date Added February 22, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping