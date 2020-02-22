First proposed in 1956 by Republican Big "D" Eisenhower, and then enacted by Democrat Lyndon "Bigger" Johnson in 1965, Medicare health care covers all individuals over the age 65 and older: ~20% of the American population or 44 million people.

This app provides some insight into the Medicare reimbursement process over the past couple years. Come explore how much providers charge for various services and drugs, along with how much Medicare paid. All charges and expenses are revealed at both the national and state level. See who's honest and who's been playing the system. After all, you are paying for it ;)