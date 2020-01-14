X

Ambulance & Helicopter Heroes 2 for Android

By Fun Blocky Games Free

Developer's Description

By Fun Blocky Games

Play as a ambulance driver and helicopter pilot!

Get to the emergency as quick as possible in Ambulance & Helicopter Heroes 2!

In this very cool follow up you will have more challenging rescue games tasks than ever before!

Choose your favourite ambulance games vehicle and drive to the emergency, can you help your patient as quick as possible? If you think driving an ambulance is fun already! What about our extremely maneuverable ambulance helicopters. Help the people out of the burning house and fly to the nearest hospital. Who taught rescue games could be so much fun!

Become an expert in ambulance driving and helicopter flying!

Show your skills of precision driving and flying while you stay stress resistance.

Upgrade your beloved vehicles in the hangar to go quicker to the emergency, you can even give your rescue games vehicles a different color! How cool is that! If you love ambulance games and helicopter games then search no longer and download Ambulance & Helicopter Heroes 2 and become a real hero!

Ambulance & Helicopter Heroes 2 Key Features:

Challenging ambulance games and helicopter games tasks

All kind of different minigames

Upgrade and paint your vehicles to your own likings

Become a real rescue games hero

Dont forget to rate and give our rescue games some feedback

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release January 14, 2020
Date Added January 14, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

The Sims Mobile

Free
Create your Sims' unique personalities, relationships, and home.
Android
The Sims Mobile

Fallout Shelter

Free
Control a state-of-the-art underground Vault from Vault-Tec.
Android
Fallout Shelter

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Discover your sims story on the go. Find true love and grow your family.
Android
The Sims FreePlay

Airport City

Free
Build your very own personal airport and send hundreds of flights into the sky.
Android
Airport City

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping