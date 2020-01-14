Play as a ambulance driver and helicopter pilot!

Get to the emergency as quick as possible in Ambulance & Helicopter Heroes 2!

In this very cool follow up you will have more challenging rescue games tasks than ever before!

Choose your favourite ambulance games vehicle and drive to the emergency, can you help your patient as quick as possible? If you think driving an ambulance is fun already! What about our extremely maneuverable ambulance helicopters. Help the people out of the burning house and fly to the nearest hospital. Who taught rescue games could be so much fun!

Become an expert in ambulance driving and helicopter flying!

Show your skills of precision driving and flying while you stay stress resistance.

Upgrade your beloved vehicles in the hangar to go quicker to the emergency, you can even give your rescue games vehicles a different color! How cool is that! If you love ambulance games and helicopter games then search no longer and download Ambulance & Helicopter Heroes 2 and become a real hero!

Ambulance & Helicopter Heroes 2 Key Features:

Challenging ambulance games and helicopter games tasks

All kind of different minigames

Upgrade and paint your vehicles to your own likings

Become a real rescue games hero

Dont forget to rate and give our rescue games some feedback