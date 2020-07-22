Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Ambar's Fate - Lite for iOS

By Ecnaris Games Free

Developer's Description

By Ecnaris Games

"Redefine gamebooks with Ambars Fate" - Indie Game Magazine

"If youre a fan of fantasy, gamebooks, or RPGs, check it out." - Mac Sources

"Ambars Fate is definitely a fun adventure, and worth a play" - AppAdvice

"9/10" - Appszoom

"8/10" - Brewelist

Embark on an adventure in which your choices will save (or not!) the people of Ambar of a terrible disease thats killing everyone. Create your own character, get ready to read and choose the right path, carefully deciding where to go and what to do every step of the way.

Your journey will start on the Island of Ambar, a peaceful place devoted to worshipping the Great Goddess, run by Druids and attacked by a strange, incurable and lethal disease. The Goddess has chosen you to you undertake a misin that will take you to discover the origin of the disease and, hopefully, return to your home with the cure. But your travels will not be easy and youll find enemies, conspiracies, riddles and mysteries that will make it difficult to make it alive.

Enter a gamebook in the style of the classics and let your imagination fly. Dont dive up to despair, though, because in your hands lays Ambars Fate.

FEATURES

Create your own character or play a predefined one.

You choose your own path.

According to the skills or talents you choose, different options will be available to you.

Fight and kill monsters and enemies, or avoid them using your skills.

Choose the most appropriate strategy for each fight.

Enjoy the original soundtrack.

Discover high-quality, full color illustrations specially created for the App.

Play for hours ... and when youre finished, start again to find a different ending.

Find items, weapons and potions to help you on your mission.

Sell what you no longer need and purchase items that will give you the necessary push to succeed.

Experience an original story, specially created for this format.

Immerse yourself in a world of Celtic atmosphere with amazing legends and mysteries to discover.

Meet many characters who will make your journey easier ... or harder.

ECNARIS GAMES

Ecnaris Games is a small company that is taking its first steps in the world of creating games. This is our first project: Ambars Fate, an application available for iPhone and iPad.

Ecnaris is formed by a group of friends that bring our different expertise in the fields of the writing, programming, design, illustration and especially creativity, to pursue ideas and projects that we are passionate about. The most important thing for us is having fun and making you have fun. Ambars Fate is the gamebook we'd like to play and we want to share it with you all.

FIND US ON

http://ecnaris.com

http://facebook.ecnaris.com

https://twitter.com/EcnarisGames

SUPPORT

Do you have any doubt or suggestion? Please let us know. Contact us at contacto@ecnaris.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release July 22, 2020
Date Added July 22, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition

$4.99
Walk through the Gates of Shadows into the dangerous world full of memorable fights and brave heroes.
iOS
Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition

BLEACH Brave Souls

Free
The first smartphone action game based on the mega-hit manga and anime Bleach.Build a team using your favorite characters from the Bleach...
iOS
BLEACH Brave Souls

Year Walk

$3.99
Experience the ancient Swedish phenomena of year walking.
iOS
Year Walk

Episode - Choose Your Story ft. Clueless

Free
Episode lets you LIVE your stories.
iOS
Episode - Choose Your Story ft. Clueless

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now