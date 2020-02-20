Amazing Farm Land Pet Pop Rescue 2016 - Newest World Bubble Shooter HD Mania Match Puzzle Classic Totally Free Game For Girls & Kids - Totally Addictive Fun Adventure

Play this Bubble Mania : Pet Pop Rescue, is FREE, best fun game and Addictive shooting bubble buster game. game! This classic bubble shooter game for all of kind age:children, teenagers and adult and the best way to spend time when you waiting bus in city,or waiting for something.

Bubble shooter game brings endless pleasure with extremely cute animals like dog, chicken, bear, frog, tiger,...

The world of poetic bubbles is an originally beautiful land for magic tales of funny and lovely pets, unfortunately they have got stuck in the bubbles. They are waiting for you to rescue now. Take the adventure with the puppies in order to save the pets in the game Bubble Mania : Pet Pop Rescue.

Pop all the bubbles to get to a new level, making connections of 3.

Shoot bubble also has colorblind mode for those who can't distinguish colors.

Bubble shooter is without a doubt a free game which can help relaxing everywhere. The interface is nice and clean and download free play with many cute color ball.

How to play Bubble Mania : Pet Pop Rescue:

+ Tap where you want the bubble to go.

+ Shooting same colored bubbles to explode them. The more and faster bubbles you shoot, the more money, gold you get.

+ Make combinations of 3 or more bubbles that have the same color to make them burst.

+ Shooting bubbles cooping pets to rescue them.

+ Group 3 or more bubbles to make them pop.

+ You pass the level when you rescue all pets.

+ Clear all the bubbles on the screen to get to a new level.

+ There are many challenging bubble which challenge you tu rescue pets such as: rock bubble, cloud bubble, shield bubble, ice bubble, windy bubble,...

+ There are many supporting bubbles which help you to rescue pets such as: star bubble, witch bubble, explosive bombs, power lighting bubble, blaze bubble,...

The main objective is to destroy all the marbles. To achieve this goal, a player can apply different strategies:

+ Collapse - find existing chains of 3 or more bubbles.

+ Cause avalanches - manage to pop enough bubbles as to cut off an entire section causing all of the bubbles underneath to pop as well.

+ Collect new chains of balls.

+ Sort out marbles by colors and shooting them at different angles to quickly create a desired combination.

Have 2 mode for this bubble shooter game :

+ Classic Mode : more 100 hundred fun levels of saga puzzles, shoot bubble base on level.

+ Endless Arcade Mode : shoot bubble base on time ,the bubbles will go down, and nonstop, so you quickly and so fast to get many score base time, if you don't die.

Games features Bubble Mania : Pet Pop Rescue:

+ Charming images, fully attractive colour with so cute and cool animals

+ Fantasic Sound

+ Special boosters & bubbles to help you pass those tricky levels

+ Extremely beautiful bubble design with funny and interesting effects

+ The easy and smooth game is compatible for all kinds of machines

+ Free & easy to play, challenging to master!

This game can be so addictive that it can cause a mania! A mania of bubbles popping here and there and everywhere !

This bubble game is content appropriate with kids, toddlers, support tablet and is the bubble shooter new

Download and play it make you can stop playing it!

Get ready for the most exciting Bubble shooter of all time, play and enjoy ! Everything you love and much more!