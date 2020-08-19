Sign in to add and modify your software
Official App of Cabinet Minister, State of Chhattisgarh, Amar Agrawal. It brings to you latest information, instant updates & helps you contribute towards various tasks. It provides a unique opportunity to receive messages and emails directly from the Cabinet Minister.
Download the app and get the latest updates anywhere, anytime!
Amar Agrawal app:
Receive the latest news and updates
Know more about Amar Agrawal through unique insights in the Biography section.
Read about Amar Agrawal Governance initiatives & achievements.