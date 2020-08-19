Join or Sign In

Amar Agrawal(Cabinet Minister) for Android

By A1Infosystem Free

Developer's Description

By A1Infosystem

Official App of Cabinet Minister, State of Chhattisgarh, Amar Agrawal. It brings to you latest information, instant updates & helps you contribute towards various tasks. It provides a unique opportunity to receive messages and emails directly from the Cabinet Minister.

Download the app and get the latest updates anywhere, anytime!

Amar Agrawal app:

Receive the latest news and updates

Know more about Amar Agrawal through unique insights in the Biography section.

Read about Amar Agrawal Governance initiatives & achievements.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release August 19, 2020
Date Added August 19, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 3.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
