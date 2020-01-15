Make yummy cakes and surprise your friends with awesome Best Friends cake gifts. You can even make cakes at home.
The Baking Lab app is based on the AmandaPanda book series. Collect the books and follow AmandaPanda and her friends in one of the worlds oldest and most beautiful kingdoms. All books contain great cake recipes and creativity.
If you bake on time you get a panda flower. When you have three panda flowers in a cake recipe, you will get a fancy cake decoration or kitchen equipment for free.
Features
Step-by-step instructions
Go shopping in the supermarket and find all the ingredients you need
Bake within the time limit to earn panda flowers and get fancy decorations and kitchen equipment for free
Each cake features different ingredients and kitchen equipment
Decorate your cakes with icing, cream, sprinkles, fruits, candles and much more
Get lots of handy baking tips from AmandaPanda herself
Surprise your friends with lovely cake gifts and cool messages
Make BFF gifts
Create the cake recipe with your own decoration, and DIY later at home
The app is compatible with tablets
Cakes
Crispy Danish Butter Cookies
Delicious Chocolate Muffins
A Raspberry Birthday Cake
Sweet Pancakes with Strawberries
A Rich and Soft Chocolate Cake
Tasty Cinnamon Boons
A Smooth Carrot Cake
Creepy Halloween Ghosts
Christmas Ginger Cookies
Explore your creativity, be sure to try AmandaPandas Creative Space app today. Follow AmandaPanda and collect the AmandaPanda book series and learn about friendship, how to handle everyday challenges and get insight into a kingdom that seems like a fairytale but in fact, it is actually real.
About AmandaPanda
AmandaPanda is a Danish-owned company that creates on- and offline entertainment, creativity, and educational training for girls in the age between 6-10 years. AmandaPanda is a universe that unites the digital world and reality through storytelling, gaming apps, and creative play.
Visit us: http://amandapandashop.com
Like us: http://facebook.com/amandapandashop
Watch the trailer: http://youtube.com/amandapandashop
Before you download this app, please note that it is free to play, but additional content may be available via in-app purchases. This app may contain contextual advertising from AmandaPanda regarding other apps we publish, books and toys. The app includes a sharing function through existing phone functions and social platforms.
AmandaPandais a trademark of AmandaPanda IVS, VAT DK39984970
Have Questions?
We always welcome your questions, suggestions, and comments. Contact us 24/7 at info@amandapandashop.com
Please note that this app gives users the ability to save cake recipes locally on his/her mobile device. These files are never shared with any unaffiliated third-party companies.
End User License Agreement: https://amandapandashop.com/term-of-use
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.