Aly's Way is an interactive adventure in sound, an innovative way to explore the O'Brien Farm in St. John's, Newfoundland. As you stroll through the farm, you'l hear Aly O'Brien's voice telling you about the various areas you're walking through, and the activities that he and his brothers engaged in.

When you're at the Farm, the app triggers automatically on your phone by GPS-location in the different areas.

If you can't get to the Farm, you can still hear Aly's voice and explore the photographs by touching the various locations on your smartphone screen map.

Includes a map of the Farm showing the various paths, and historic photographs of the O'Brien brothers working the fields.

Using the app is super-simple. Just download it and come for a walk!

O'Brien Farm is a wonderful experience where children, families and seniors have the opportunity to learn about the farming culture of old; sustainable food growth and cultivation; and the Newfoundland - Irish heritage.

The family home, named Thimble Cottage, serves as an educational hub. The 7 meadows feature green spaces and gardens, and walking trails wind through the land. Everyone is welcome to join the O'Brien Farm Foundation on a wonderful journey into the past.

For more information please visit The O'Brien Farm Foundation and walk through the wonderful property!