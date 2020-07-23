Always on Display | Edge Lighting is a very useful feature that Samsung introduced with the Galaxy S7. It displays time, date, notifications, battery status and more when the display is turned off. There's no need to power up the display to check these things. We created the App that will provide the opportunity for every android user to get hands on this amazing Feature known as Always on AMOLED.

Install Always on Display: SUPER AMOLED Screen and you won't need smart watch. The idea is to provide users with information about, time, date, Notification and all without having to touch the phone. Just by looking at it Always on AMOLED.

AOD super AMOLED will use Samsung's Always On Display (AOD) as a notification indicator.

Clock Lock Screen is made possible thankfully by amoled. To save battery real time clock wallpaper stays your phone screen black except for a few pixels to show digital clock on screen.This AMOLED app will display Digital Clock, Analog Clock, Calendar clock, Edge clock, Live Night clock, Date time battery & notification Information with your own picture, WA Sticker & emoticons on your lock screen.

Custom watch faces such as Always on display amoled Digital S7,S8, S8+ Note 8 ,Note 9, S9, S9+ Classic 24H, Digital S7, Analog Pebble, and many more!. You dont need to turn your mobile screen on just look at your mobile screen Display on Screen will show you time always on amoled beta. It is a new cool way to maximize your screen on time by setting up the black background on your AMOLED home screen.

As the app uses Samsung's always on display digital clock it has minimal battery consumption and doesnt drain your battery like other apps which keep your phone awake!

Always on AMOLED Wallpapers (Always on Amoled Screen) is designed for this proposes to show some basic info in black screen whenever you want. All this information will be permanently displayed on your screen.

Always on display samsung s8, mi , always on Amoled Digital Clock always on screen etc.

If you want to see what's going on your phone, you can simply take your phone out of your pocket to view all the latest notifications, in a similarly pleasing and minimalist manner by using this best Always on Display app. always on display digital clock

if you have a fingerprint scanner and the always on display is on, when you go to scan your fingerprint it does unlock your phone always on display samsung.

The app (Always On Display Screen) is designed for this proposes to show some basic information in black screen whenever you want. All this information will be permanently displayed on your screen.

How to use this App ( Always on Screen Clock ):

1. Open Always on Display-AMOLED, start service

2. To weak up your phone, double tap on screen

3. To turn off screen just press power button

4. The user can on or off service.

Always on Display Notable Features:

1. Display all notifications information on black screen.

2. Auto night mode will dim the screen automatically in dark environment.

3. Always On Memo with a reminder will show up on your screen all the time!

4. Customize & change the text color, text size,font, brightness and more

5. Can be used as a night clock

6. Provide verity of digital clock styles including the famous galaxy s7 edge style.

7. Verity of analog clocks, calendar display, edge notification display.

8. Add your own picture & signature to super amoled on display.

9. Verity of emojis & sticker clock to make it even more stylish & eye caching.

Permissions

Camera permission

The app needs camera permission to toggle the flashlight

Phone permission

The app needs phone permission to recognize incoming calls, dismiss the always on screen and show the incoming call screen.

Modify system settings permission

The app needs permission to modify system settings to change the brightness of the lock screen.

READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE

We need this permission to display the picture & sticker on as display screen.