Participate in the Alpine School learning experience and observe plants, animals and give feedback about your experiences on school trips and educational visits.

Alpine School Model is designed for schools and non-formal educational organization in order they should share key elements focused on alpine area specificities and enhancing their collaboration. ASM targets are learners, educators, officers and school/organization staffs.

For educators, ASM aims at supporting educational planning and activities implementation in:

Adopting innovative educational facilities to foster ESD issues and requirements, in interconnecting several elements basis of pedagogical work,

Motivate students to tackle Alpine Key SD issues at a level where they can see tangible results, soliciting them to realize that they really can make a difference,

Involving school staffs, local stakeholders and the whole local communities in educational tasks.

With the Alpine School Model is developed a digital Toolkit finalized to strengthen Alpine School Model contents transmission.

The digital toolkit is structured as a GIS based App that would support users (schools and non-formal educational organizations) in possible following ways:

providing practical experiences related to Key Alpine SD Issues of the Model (such are the Naturalistic, cultural/socio-economical and governance issues)

providing practical governance experiences in improving, for example, activities such are Citizen Science

representing a communication tool for users to create wider transnational community of practices, in which to exchange information about educational opportunity in order to establish twinning or visits experiences across the Alpine countries (a sort of Atlas of best practices)

The App is composed by two main sections:

Nature's Calendar related to the naturalistic/environmental issues of the ASM in particular to help learners to investigate landscape quality and state of natural vulnerability.

"Learning Space Nature - Learning Environment of Students in Outdoor Learning Situations " related to socio-economical Key issues of ASM, in particular to the role of Protected Area.

The App is powered by the SPOTTERON Citizen Science Platform @ www.spotteron.net