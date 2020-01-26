A storm is coming. Alpha Squad 5 is now recruiting commanders. Heed the call and take command of the Alpha Squad Super Soldiers in the action-packed fight against the evil Storm! Collect heroes and build the perfect squad of soldiers to take on all of Storm's evil villains and minions. Join an alliance of friends online to work together and compete against others. Thwart Storms plot to take over the world by collecting and upgrading your heroes equipment. Convince powerful villains to flip sides and join you in the fight! Alpha Squad 5 battles are addictive and fast-paced. With hundreds of quests, raids, PvP fights, real-time chat, and more, theres never a dull moment. Start collecting your heroes and leveling up your squad today! Can you make it to the top of the global leaderboard?

ALPHA SQUAD ASSEMBLE!

Tons of stunning heroes and villains to collect with beautiful 3D modeling and action-packed animations that show off their personality. Check back regularly as new heroes are released regularly!

CRAFT & UPGRADE

Collect gear to equip your heroes and enhance their skills! Evolve your heroes to max out their true potential and power as you climb the leaderboards!

DOMINATE THE COMPETITION

Assemble the best teams in PvP competition and fight for the top spot on the Arena Leaderboard. Strategize with your alliance members and friends to take on the worst STORM has to offer and show your dominance as a group and become the top alliance across the globe!

TONS OF GAME MODES

ALPHA SQUAD 5 offers solo play, coop, and PvP. Theres something for everyone! Theres always something to do from multiple PvP modes and alliance raids to the solo campaign. Dont forget to check back for special events regularly!

CINEMATIC BATTLES & STUNNING 3D GRAPHICS

Enjoy fast-paced battles as your heroes fight in real time through a beautifully rendered 3D world. Its a unique world full of fun new characters to fall in love with and collect.

Please note that Alpha Squad 5 is a free to play game, but some in-game items may be purchased for real money. You can disable in-app purchases in your devices settings.

Alpha Squad 5 requires an internet connection to play the game and enable social features, events, and other game features.