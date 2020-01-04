Alpha Cleaner is the newest FREE app that boost your android phone by cleaning junk, cache and residual files. If your smartphone is getting slower and slower, the major reason could be unwanted large sized residual files. Android doesn't clean the sdcard storage automatically if an application is deleted. For this reason, Alpha Cleaner is the perfect app to analyze, boost and optimize your android phone and keep it running like a new device
Most cleaners out there essentially create a placebo effect rather than efficiently cleaning and maintaining your smartphone. This is the reason we created Alpha Cleaner so that you always have a handy but perfect companion app for cleaning and optimizing your android storage. Using Alpha Cleaner you can actually see which files are eating up your storage space and delete them if they are not longer required.
General Features
Displays mounts points and shows occupied and free space
Drill down a storage point and see which files are taking up your phone storage. Largest files are at the top and smallest files are at the bottom.
Delete, view and rename files in the storage.
One-click clean memory button which frees up RAM for your gaming needs
One-click cache clean button to delete cache and other residual files taking up storage space.
Battery information showing percentage, health and temperature
Key Features
See your files top to bottom in a colorful representation according to brettolbert hue color representation. Red files occupy the largest space, followed by orange and so on.
Find duplicate files that unnecessary waste your storage space and delete them. Duplicates have the same color strip.
Find and clean obsolete apks that take up phone storage and delete them.
Clear privacy by cleaning browser history, app cache, clipboard history
App Cleaner
Uninstall installed apps with a single click
Uninstall system apps if you have root.
Delete obsolete apk files
History and Privacy Cleaner
Clear Browser History
Clear Call Log
Clear text messages
Clear Market Search History (including new android market history of v3.0.26+)
Clear Google Search History
Clear Search History
Clear Google Map Search History
Clear Gmail Search History
Clear Clipboard Data
Clear Youtube Search History (assist)
Clear Google Search History(Android >= 1.6) (assistance)
Clear all app cache files
Clear Frequently Called (Frequently Contacted)
Clear Download History
SMS Remove/Delete
Delete/Remove SMS by Conversation
Call Log Remove/Delete
Widget
FAQ
Q: Is it safe to use Alpha Cleaner?
A: Yes it is totally safe, we have designed our algorithms to do rigorous checks before deleting any file so there is 1 in a million chance that some important file will be deleted.
Q: How is it different from Clean master and other popular cleaners?
A: First, Alpha Cleaner doesn't make big claims and false promises. It does little but does it well. Second, just like you we don't like Adwares that ruin your experience so our ads if any would be minimal and non intrusive.
Application contains a beautiful widget with clean design which shows free and occupied storage space. The color of the widget can be customized according to your homescreen theme. Widget can be resized if your launcher allows.
Note : The app needs root privileges for some functions such as clearing google play history and app cache. If you are not rooted these functions won't work. Also you have tor be rooted in order to delete system apps. If you don't know what your are doing, don't do it at all.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.