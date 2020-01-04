Alpha Cleaner is the newest FREE app that boost your android phone by cleaning junk, cache and residual files. If your smartphone is getting slower and slower, the major reason could be unwanted large sized residual files. Android doesn't clean the sdcard storage automatically if an application is deleted. For this reason, Alpha Cleaner is the perfect app to analyze, boost and optimize your android phone and keep it running like a new device

Most cleaners out there essentially create a placebo effect rather than efficiently cleaning and maintaining your smartphone. This is the reason we created Alpha Cleaner so that you always have a handy but perfect companion app for cleaning and optimizing your android storage. Using Alpha Cleaner you can actually see which files are eating up your storage space and delete them if they are not longer required.

General Features

Displays mounts points and shows occupied and free space

Drill down a storage point and see which files are taking up your phone storage. Largest files are at the top and smallest files are at the bottom.

Delete, view and rename files in the storage.

One-click clean memory button which frees up RAM for your gaming needs

One-click cache clean button to delete cache and other residual files taking up storage space.

Battery information showing percentage, health and temperature

Key Features

See your files top to bottom in a colorful representation according to brettolbert hue color representation. Red files occupy the largest space, followed by orange and so on.

Find duplicate files that unnecessary waste your storage space and delete them. Duplicates have the same color strip.

Find and clean obsolete apks that take up phone storage and delete them.

Clear privacy by cleaning browser history, app cache, clipboard history

App Cleaner

Uninstall installed apps with a single click

Uninstall system apps if you have root.

Delete obsolete apk files

History and Privacy Cleaner

Clear Browser History

Clear Call Log

Clear text messages

Clear Market Search History (including new android market history of v3.0.26+)

Clear Google Search History

Clear Search History

Clear Google Map Search History

Clear Gmail Search History

Clear Clipboard Data

Clear Youtube Search History (assist)

Clear Google Search History(Android >= 1.6) (assistance)

Clear all app cache files

Clear Frequently Called (Frequently Contacted)

Clear Download History

SMS Remove/Delete

Delete/Remove SMS by Conversation

Call Log Remove/Delete

Widget

FAQ

Q: Is it safe to use Alpha Cleaner?

A: Yes it is totally safe, we have designed our algorithms to do rigorous checks before deleting any file so there is 1 in a million chance that some important file will be deleted.

Q: How is it different from Clean master and other popular cleaners?

A: First, Alpha Cleaner doesn't make big claims and false promises. It does little but does it well. Second, just like you we don't like Adwares that ruin your experience so our ads if any would be minimal and non intrusive.

Application contains a beautiful widget with clean design which shows free and occupied storage space. The color of the widget can be customized according to your homescreen theme. Widget can be resized if your launcher allows.

Note : The app needs root privileges for some functions such as clearing google play history and app cache. If you are not rooted these functions won't work. Also you have tor be rooted in order to delete system apps. If you don't know what your are doing, don't do it at all.