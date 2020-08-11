Allstay compares over 700,000 deals from rigidly selected booking sites and provide the lowest price and availability covering hotel to private accommodations including BND, guesthouse, pension, ryokan and etc.

Download the best hotel comparison app for free today.

Top Features

- More than 700,000 hotels comparison including private accommodations

- Last minute deals comparison for tonight

- Live hotel reviews based on 5 million travelers all over the world

How to use

1) Search the place you want to go

2) Select the dates and rooms

3) Compare various accommodations from top travel agencies

4) Select the best accommodation based on the reviews and score

5) Move to the travel agency and book real time

Enjoy the best hotel meta-search product in Asia!

Customer Center - http://www.allstay.kr/#/contact