Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Allstay - Hotel Search & Book for Android

By Allstay Free

Developer's Description

By Allstay

Allstay compares over 700,000 deals from rigidly selected booking sites and provide the lowest price and availability covering hotel to private accommodations including BND, guesthouse, pension, ryokan and etc.

Download the best hotel comparison app for free today.

Top Features

- More than 700,000 hotels comparison including private accommodations

- Last minute deals comparison for tonight

- Live hotel reviews based on 5 million travelers all over the world

How to use

1) Search the place you want to go

2) Select the dates and rooms

3) Compare various accommodations from top travel agencies

4) Select the best accommodation based on the reviews and score

5) Move to the travel agency and book real time

Enjoy the best hotel meta-search product in Asia!

Customer Center - http://www.allstay.kr/#/contact

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.2.2

General

Release August 11, 2020
Date Added August 11, 2020
Version 3.2.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Maps - Navigate & Explore

Free
Navigate your world faster and easier with Google Maps.
Android
Maps - Navigate & Explore

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
Android
Google Earth

MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

Free
Access worldwide offline maps with navigation, driving directions & traffic info.
Android
MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Free
Save money, save time and never pay full price for gas again.
Android
GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now