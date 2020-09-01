This is the official mobile application for the Alliance of Merger & Acquisition Advisors (The Alliance). Use this app to make the most out of your event experience:

- Instantly access a complete attendee list of 400+ deal-makers.

- Find key contacts using an intelligent matching algorithm based on your expertise and interests.

- Send and receive private messages.

- Set up face-to-face meetings, including during two Deal Bash events.

- Identify exhibitors offering solutions youre looking for.

- Access the full agenda, speaker information and more to manage your schedule.

- Receive real-time updates and participate in social media.

You must be a registered attendee to use this app.