This is the official mobile application for the Alliance of Merger & Acquisition Advisors (The Alliance). Use this app to make the most out of your event experience:
- Instantly access a complete attendee list of 400+ deal-makers.
- Find key contacts using an intelligent matching algorithm based on your expertise and interests.
- Send and receive private messages.
- Set up face-to-face meetings, including during two Deal Bash events.
- Identify exhibitors offering solutions youre looking for.
- Access the full agenda, speaker information and more to manage your schedule.
- Receive real-time updates and participate in social media.
You must be a registered attendee to use this app.