Alliance of M&A Advisors for Android

By Zerista Free

Developer's Description

By Zerista

This is the official mobile application for the Alliance of Merger & Acquisition Advisors (The Alliance). Use this app to make the most out of your event experience:

- Instantly access a complete attendee list of 400+ deal-makers.

- Find key contacts using an intelligent matching algorithm based on your expertise and interests.

- Send and receive private messages.

- Set up face-to-face meetings, including during two Deal Bash events.

- Identify exhibitors offering solutions youre looking for.

- Access the full agenda, speaker information and more to manage your schedule.

- Receive real-time updates and participate in social media.

You must be a registered attendee to use this app.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 14.09

General

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version 14.09

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

