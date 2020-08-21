Join or Sign In

AllegroTV - Watch Free Movies & TV Series Online for Android

By Allegro Creative Free

Developer's Description

By Allegro Creative

AllegroTV app makes it possible to find your favorite movie. With easy use this application gives the synopsis and movie trailer you are looking for, with a good user interface you will get the experience of watching movies you want.

This app is featuring all latest movies and upcoming movies. You can browse and watch it for free.

Find all the genres:

- Animation

- Superhero

- Comedy

- Action

- Sci-Fi

- Documentary

- Horror

- Romance

- Thriller

- Drama

- Mystery

- Crime

- Western

Rejection:

The content provided in this application is hosted by public video websites and is available on the website / public domain.

We don't upload any videos.

This application is just a way to organize, browse, view, and find videos on websites / public domains.

DISCLAIMER: All copyrights and trademarks are owned by a review of their respective owners. Pictures in this application were collected from all over the web, if we violate copyright, please let us know and will be removed as soon as possible.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.1.3

General

Release August 21, 2020
Date Added August 21, 2020
Version 3.1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

