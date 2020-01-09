Download your favorite videos with just a single click! Vidmax All video downloader helps you in downloading videos from any website you want.

All videos downloader 2019 works for not only popular video streaming websites like vimeo, dailymotion, twitch, tiktok but also other social media sites like facebook, instagram, twitter and VK.

To download videos from any website follow these steps:-

1. Copy the URL of the video you want to download.

2. Open VidMax and click on the paste button.

3. Tap on the download button.

4. Once the video loads play it.

5. The download button at the bottom of the page will change to GREEN color, click on it

6. Select the video quality

7. DONE! your video will be downloaded automatically.

All video downloader supports multiple video formats, some of them include: MP4, 3GP, MOV, MPG, VOB, M4V, AVI, FLV, DIVX, MKV, WEBM, WMV

Some prominent features of VidMax include:

* Download HD videos with one click

* Download video, music and pictures

* Browse videos with the built-in browser

* Play videos offline with the built-in player, no internet buffering required

* Download several files at the same time

* Download videos over Wi-Fi, or 3G, 4G cellular networks

* Support downloading by video extension links

* Full-featured download manager to pause, resume and remove downloads

* Save downloaded files in a password-protected folder

* Download videos in the background

* SD card supported

* All download formats supported, Large file download supported

* Fast download speed

* Check the progress in the download bar

DISCLAIMER

VidMax is not associated with any social media websites. Please take consent before downloading and sharing private videos.

Due to restrictions by Google, YouTube videos can't be downloaded using this app.

DMCA & Contact

Please contact us on our email ID craftisoofficial@gmail.com for any issues! Thank You.