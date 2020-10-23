Join or Sign In

All Unit Converter & Tools for Android

By SuriDevs Free

All Unit Converter comes with daily useful conversations, financial & Maths related calculators and basic tools. For better user experience, an app designed with a more intuitive and attractive UI.

Application have 36 Unit categories with:

- 8000+ Unit conversions with conversation of all unit at one place, compare units at one place and favorite units list.

- 12 Maths Calculators

- 14 Financial Calculators

- 24 Tools.

Application divide into 4 parts:

Unit converters:

Currency, Length, Storage, Area, Weight, Temperature, Time, Image, Speed, Current, Sound, Cooking, Fuel Consumption, Pressure, Energy, Force, Fuel Efficiency-Mass, Fuel Efficiency-Volume, Heat Density, Heat Capacity, Angle, Resolution, Magnet, Solution, Prefix, Charge, Electric Potential, Inductance, Electric Resistance, Electric Resistivity, Volume, Torque, Inertia, Density, Angular Velocity, Angular Acceleration etc.

Maths calculators:

Prime Number, Fibonaccis, Factorial, Equations, Proportion, Factors & Prime, Rational, Arithmetic & Geometric Sequnces, Polynomial, Permutation, Number, Binary etc.

Financial calculators:

Service Tax, EMI, Car Loan, Discount, Fix Deposit, Percentage, Mortgage, Loan, Lease, Return on investment, Present value, Future value, Annuity, Margin etc.

Tools:

BMI, Bubble Level, Compass, Ruler, Date Difference, Speedometer, Step Counter, Shoes Size Measurement, Cooking Measurement, Ring Measurement, Wire Measurement, Password Creator, Cryptography, Protractor, Metal Detector, World Time, Morse Converter, RGB/HEX Color Converter, Case Converter, etc.

All the features are available without any charge.

There will be many more unit converters, calculators and tools will be added continuously.

What's new in version 1.7.7

Release October 23, 2020
Date Added October 23, 2020
Version 1.7.7

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
