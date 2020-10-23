Sign in to add and modify your software
All Unit Converter comes with daily useful conversations, financial & Maths related calculators and basic tools. For better user experience, an app designed with a more intuitive and attractive UI.
Application have 36 Unit categories with:
- 8000+ Unit conversions with conversation of all unit at one place, compare units at one place and favorite units list.
- 12 Maths Calculators
- 14 Financial Calculators
- 24 Tools.
Application divide into 4 parts:
Unit converters:
Currency, Length, Storage, Area, Weight, Temperature, Time, Image, Speed, Current, Sound, Cooking, Fuel Consumption, Pressure, Energy, Force, Fuel Efficiency-Mass, Fuel Efficiency-Volume, Heat Density, Heat Capacity, Angle, Resolution, Magnet, Solution, Prefix, Charge, Electric Potential, Inductance, Electric Resistance, Electric Resistivity, Volume, Torque, Inertia, Density, Angular Velocity, Angular Acceleration etc.
Maths calculators:
Prime Number, Fibonaccis, Factorial, Equations, Proportion, Factors & Prime, Rational, Arithmetic & Geometric Sequnces, Polynomial, Permutation, Number, Binary etc.
Financial calculators:
Service Tax, EMI, Car Loan, Discount, Fix Deposit, Percentage, Mortgage, Loan, Lease, Return on investment, Present value, Future value, Annuity, Margin etc.
Tools:
BMI, Bubble Level, Compass, Ruler, Date Difference, Speedometer, Step Counter, Shoes Size Measurement, Cooking Measurement, Ring Measurement, Wire Measurement, Password Creator, Cryptography, Protractor, Metal Detector, World Time, Morse Converter, RGB/HEX Color Converter, Case Converter, etc.
All the features are available without any charge.
There will be many more unit converters, calculators and tools will be added continuously.