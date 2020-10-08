Join or Sign In

All Songs AC/DC Lyrics for Android

By TrinityGoDev Free

Developer's Description

By TrinityGoDev

Now you can sing along and enjoy all ACDC's songs from anywhere and anytime using this free, light, and easy-to-use music lyrics app.

Albums included:

[1975] - High Voltage [Australia]

[1975] - TNT

[1976] - Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (Remastered)

[1976] - High Voltage (Remastered)

[1977] - Let There Be Rock (Remastered)

[1978] - If You Want Blood You've Got It [Live] (Remastered)

[1978] - Powerage (Remastered)

[1979] - Highway To Hell

[1980] - Back In Black (Remastered)

[1981] - For Those About To Rock We Salute You (Remastered)

[1983] - Flick Of The Switch (Remastered)

[1984] - '74 Jailbreak [EP] (Remastered)

[1985] - Fly On The Wall (Remastered)

[1986] - Who Made Who

[1988] - Blow Up Your Video

[1990] - The Razor Edge

[1992] - Live (Remastered)

[1995] - Ballbreaker

[2000] - Stiff Upper Lip (Remastered)

[2008] - Black Ice (Remastered)

[2010] - Iron Man 2

[2016] - The Very Best Of

Titles included:

01 - Live Wire

02 - Problem Child

03 - Sin City

04 - Gone Shootin'

05 - Bad Boy Boogie

06 - The Jack

07 - High Voltage

08 - Rocker

09 - Dog Eat Dog

10 - Shot Down in Flames

11 - Hell Ain't a Bad Place to Be

..and many more

AC/DC are an Australian rock band, formed in 1973 by brothers Malcolm and Angus Young. A hard rock/blues rock band, they have also been considered a heavy metal band, although they have always dubbed their music simply "rock and roll".

AC/DC underwent several line-up changes before releasing their first album, High Voltage, in 1975. Membership subsequently stabilised until bassist Mark Evans was replaced by Cliff Williams in 1977 for the album Powerage. Within months of recording the album Highway to Hell, lead singer and co-songwriter Bon Scott died on 19 February 1980. The group considered disbanding, but buoyed by support from Scott's parents, decided to continue and set about finding a new vocalist. Ex-Geordie singer Brian Johnson was auditioned and selected to replace Scott. Later that year, the band released the new album, Back in Black, which was made as a tribute to Bon Scott. The album launched them to new heights of success and became their all-time best-seller.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 8, 2020
Date Added October 8, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
