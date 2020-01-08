Download this app to learn all skin diseases and how they appear on patients' skins with guides on how to diagnose, investigate and treat the conditions. The pictures provided are well colored and can be zoomed.

Contents of this app:

1. Introduction To Dermatology : Dermatology is the medical science of disorders of the skin. Often skin lesions and disorders are markers of internal disease and mirror the processes occurring within the body.

2. History Taking

3. Acne Vulgaris : Acne, also known as acne vulgaris, is a long-term skin disease that occurs when hair follicles are clogged with dead skin cells and oil from the skin.

4. Alopecia Areata : Alopecia areata, also known as spot baldness, is a condition in which hair is lost from some or all areas of the body.

5. Bacterial Infections : The most common are Staphylococcus and Streptococcus. Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (also known as MRSA) is now the most common pathogen causing skin infections in the United States.

6. Drug Eruptions : In medicine, a drug eruption is an adverse drug reaction of the skin.

7. Eczema : Eczema is a condition where patches of skin become inflamed, itchy, red, cracked, and rough. The word "eczema" is also used specifically to talk about atopic dermatitis, the most common type of eczema.

8. Fungal Infections : Yeast infections of the skin are called cutaneous candidiasis and are caused by yeast-like fungi called candida.

9. Leprosy : Leprosy is a chronic, progressive bacterial infection caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium leprae.

10. Lichen Planus : Lichen planus (LIE-kun PLAY-nus) is an inflammatory condition that can affect the skin, hair, nails and mucous membranes. On the skin, lichen planus usually appears as purplish, often itchy, flat-topped bumps, developing over several weeks.

11. Lupus Erythematosus : Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), also known simply as lupus, is an autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue in many parts of the body.

12. Parasitic Infections : Parasitic Infections of the Skin.

13. Pityriasis Rosea : Pityriasis rosea: This common skin disease causes patches on the skin. Pityriasis rosea (pit-uh-rahy-uh-sis row-zee-ah) is a common skin disease that causes a rash.

14. Psoriasis : Psoriasis is a common skin condition that speeds up the life cycle of skin cells. It causes cells to build up rapidly on the surface of the skin. The extra skin cells form scales and red patches that are itchy and sometimes painful.

15. Urticaria : Urticaria, also known as hives, is an outbreak of swollen, pale red bumps or plaques (wheals) on the skin that appear suddenly -- either as a result of the body's reaction to certain allergens, or for unknown reasons.

16. Viral Infections : Localised skin conditions caused by viral infections include: Herpes simplex (cold sores and genital herpes), eczema herpeticum. Herpes zoster (shingles), including Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Herpangina / vesicular stomatitis (oral ulcers)

17. Vitiligo : Vitiligo is a disease in which the pigment cells of the skin, melanocytes, are destroyed in certain areas. Symptoms and signs of vitiligo include loss of skin color in the form of depigmented, or white, patches of skin in any location on the body.

