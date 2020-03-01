Watch All The Pakistan Talk Show Programs

The Pakistani Talk Shows app brings you all the Pakistani Talk show programs that you watch on your live Tv channels at home. The talk shows are related to Pakistan current affairs, Pakistani politics and all the other social and current Pakistani issues. The app is best for the people who cannot watch live TV channel because of their busy schedule and they can catchup on the shows on this app. The app contains the following kinds of videos and programs.

Pakistani Politics Talk Shows The major videos you can find in this app is of all the famous Pakistani politics talk shows where you can see analysts assessing the political situation of the country like, Dr.

Shahid Masood Talk show, like Hassan Nisar Pakistani talk show.

Pakistani Current Affairs Shows The second category of Pakistani Talk shows videos in this app is of

Pakistani current affairs programs. These programs contain discussions regarding latest Pakistani economic, political and social problems. The shows would be like Kashif Abbasi show, Javed Chauhdarys

Kal Tak talk shows.

Comedy Talk Shows The third category of Pakistani Talk Shows in the app is of comedy talk shows.

These are the Pakistani talk shows that contain comedy sketches and skits that satire the current situation of Pakistan. These comedy talk shows might include Mazaaq Rat, Khabarnaak, Hasbe Hall and other Pakistani comedy shows.

Download the app now and enjoy all the Pakistan talk shows on your phone which you have missed on live TV channels.