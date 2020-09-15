All Football News is an application that displays the latest football news from various countries. This application provides various interesting features for users, including:

1. Feeds from various mass media

2. Live scores from various sources

3. Live streaming from various channels

4. Video of selected match goals

5. Prediction of the match

6. Soccer TV Schedule

7. Streaming Soccer Tv

8. etc.

Come on download immediately !!! enjoy the latest football news experience from all corners of the world.