All Dances+Emotes in Real Life is a free app updated every week and allows to record a video of yourself while you dance fortnite dances and emotes in real life, save it or share it. Explore the art of newest dances!

Get videos of all dances and emotes from fortnite. Our free battle royal fortnite dances and emotes challenge app is designed to keep you entertained and has all features like selecting a dance, open and switch to front or back camera of your phone then start recording when you're ready. Preview your best dance of fortnit and save.

You can watch your performance later or share it with your friends and family.

Be the first among your friends to know what's new and coming in Fortnite! Be the one who get the top 10 of fortnite dances and emotes rated 5 stars.

Enjoy the challenge with your mates by using all fortnite items shop. Items shop fortnite allow you to get stronger and start the challenge by spinning the wheel.

Easy access to the latest six emotes, no need to search/look for them.

Leaks, Shop and Wallpaper tool! Unofficial App for Emotes, Dances, Skins, Daily Shop and other Cosmetics from the game! Be the best and perform the dance/emote.

Compare your performances and amaze all fans. Get the entertainment you deserve. The Application includes all emotes ever released in Fortnite, including classics like Toosie Slide, Orange Justice, Floss, Zany, Groove Jam, Wiggle, Disco Fever, Take the L, Best Mates, Electro Shuffle and Crabby.Disclaimer:This app is an unofficial app that has no relationship with Fortnite made by Epic Game . This app is created by fans for fortnite fans.