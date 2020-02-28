X

Alice's Patchwork 2 Free for Android

Who would have thought that an old family mirror from London would open a portal to an incredible chess kingdom? Set off on an exciting adventure through the looking glass alongside famous characters from Lewis Carrolls world-renowned fairytale. Assemble patchwork mosaics and help Alice become the queen of the world beyond the looking glass!

Alices Patchwork 2 is a game of mosaic puzzles made of 6 different materials: wood, cloth, glass, paper, precious stones and metal. Assemble patchwork puzzles and guess the picture: a garden with talking flowers, a crazy tea party, cards come to life, the riddles of Humpty Dumpty, a duel between the Lion and the Unicorn, the intrigues of the Red Queen, a meeting with the White Rabbit What other wonders await you in these 6 worlds? Put together all the mosaics and help Alice transform from a pawn into a queen!

Travel through a fairytale land in the company of your favorite heroes in Alices Patchwork 2!

- 120 unique puzzles patchwork mosaics

- Make any purchase - turn off ads!

- 6 locations and 6 different materials

- A plot familiar from childhood.

- Special quests and 18 trophies for the real pros

- More than 10 hours of gameplay with beautiful calming and cheerful music

- Entertaining gameplay for players of all ages

- Use bonuses and earn new ranks

Release February 28, 2020
Date Added February 28, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
