What's hiding on the other side of the looking glass? Adventures with Alice and her beloved friends from Wonderland, of course! Plus 120 unique puzzles based on Lewis Carroll's world renowned story.

The game's genre is known by many names: patchwork, patchworks, patchworkz, mosaic, riddles, puzzle, jigsaw, guess the picture. But no matter what people know it as, it'll always be interesting for players of any age.

All the puzzles are made from colorful and breathtaking photos: solve one puzzle to unlock the next. Play through 6 wonderful worlds: meet Alice, a resident of foggy Albion, follow the white rabbit down the rabbit hole, drop by a crazy tea party and meet the Mad Hatter, play chess with the White Queen, join in a game of royal cricket and try to win big at cards against the Red Queen. Wonderland and the world behind the looking glass await!

The mosaics are split into pieces of various shapes and sizes. Each new puzzle differs from the last the pieces are generated at random.

Assemble puzzles on a time limit, earn keys and unlock new locations. Increasing difficulty and several different types of levels await you. Speed mosaics hurry and assemble the picture as fast as you can. Logical mosaics puzzles with a high number of pieces and a time limit for assembly. Simple mosaics a bit of light exercise to warm up for the harder puzzles. And finally, the true challenge hardcore puzzles, with a multitude of missing pieces and a time limit.

To make your adventure with Alice from Victorian London, England, even more immersive, we put together the perfect soundtrack just for you.

Play the new patchwork with Alice and friends, and remember... You can always believe in the unbelievable!

- Make any purchase - turn off ads!

- 120 breathtaking photo mosaics

- 6 unique locations.

- Characters from your childhood.

- A magical fairytale setting.

- Special quests and 18 trophies for the real pros

- More than 10 hours of gameplay with beautiful calming and cheerful music

- Entertaining gameplay for players of all ages

- Use bonuses and earn new ranks

- Get the max number of keys on each level and unlock new worlds!