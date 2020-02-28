Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll!

"Alice in Wonderland" is a novel published in 1865 by the British mathematician and writer Charles Route , under the pseudonym Lewis Carroll. Alice enters the rabbit cave and talks about adventure in a fantasy world of strange and personalized life forms. The original is "Alice's adventure in a strange country," but is more known as "Alice Adventure in Wonderland".

Table of Content

Chapter I: Down the Rabbit-hole

Chapter II: The Pool of Tears

Chapter III: A Caucus-race and a Long Tale

Chapter IV: The Rabbit sends in a Little Bill

Chapter V: Advice from a Caterpillar

Chapter VI: Pig and Pepper

Chapter VII: A Mad Tea-party

Chapter VIII: The Queens Croquet Ground

Chapter IX: The Mock Turtles Story

Chapter X: The Lobster Quadrille

Chapter XI: Who Stole the Tarts?

Chapter XII: Alices Evidence