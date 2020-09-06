Sign in to add and modify your software
All you Alibaba Islanders out there,Run, jump & dodge angry baboons...! get ready for the most exciting jungle ride ever! Our monkey friend Bobo is on a rescue mission, and he has to run, jump and swing on vines through 5 islands to save the love of his life! Get on a never-ending run, and make our little monkey go happy!
Game Features:
- Fast paced swinging adventure
- One thumb tap and slide controls
- Intuitive and responsive controls for the best game experience
- Crazy jungle music and funny monkey sounds
-Support for 14 languages
- Dodge mad gorillas with spears
- Avoid angry baboons' boomerang attacks
- Keep the jumping monkey away from piranha plants
- Run through astonishing jungle wild environments full of surprises, secrets and tricky obstacles
- Jump and swing on vines to avoid deadly obstacles
- Run and collect coins to dress up monkey kong in the craziest costumes
- Amazing Power-ups: Shield, Coins Magnet, and Double Coins
Explore 5 Islands:
* Banana Island
* Savanna Island
* Jungle Island
* Temple Island
* Volcano Island