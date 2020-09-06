All you Alibaba Islanders out there,Run, jump & dodge angry baboons...! get ready for the most exciting jungle ride ever! Our monkey friend Bobo is on a rescue mission, and he has to run, jump and swing on vines through 5 islands to save the love of his life! Get on a never-ending run, and make our little monkey go happy!

Game Features:

- Fast paced swinging adventure

- One thumb tap and slide controls

- Intuitive and responsive controls for the best game experience

- Crazy jungle music and funny monkey sounds

-Support for 14 languages

- Dodge mad gorillas with spears

- Avoid angry baboons' boomerang attacks

- Keep the jumping monkey away from piranha plants

- Run through astonishing jungle wild environments full of surprises, secrets and tricky obstacles

- Jump and swing on vines to avoid deadly obstacles

- Run and collect coins to dress up monkey kong in the craziest costumes

- Amazing Power-ups: Shield, Coins Magnet, and Double Coins

Explore 5 Islands:

* Banana Island

* Savanna Island

* Jungle Island

* Temple Island

* Volcano Island