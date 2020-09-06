Join or Sign In

Alibaba Island - Bobo's Epic Tale for iOS

By zhong chen Free

By zhong chen

All you Alibaba Islanders out there,Run, jump & dodge angry baboons...! get ready for the most exciting jungle ride ever! Our monkey friend Bobo is on a rescue mission, and he has to run, jump and swing on vines through 5 islands to save the love of his life! Get on a never-ending run, and make our little monkey go happy!

Game Features:

- Fast paced swinging adventure

- One thumb tap and slide controls

- Intuitive and responsive controls for the best game experience

- Crazy jungle music and funny monkey sounds

-Support for 14 languages

- Dodge mad gorillas with spears

- Avoid angry baboons' boomerang attacks

- Keep the jumping monkey away from piranha plants

- Run through astonishing jungle wild environments full of surprises, secrets and tricky obstacles

- Jump and swing on vines to avoid deadly obstacles

- Run and collect coins to dress up monkey kong in the craziest costumes

- Amazing Power-ups: Shield, Coins Magnet, and Double Coins

Explore 5 Islands:

* Banana Island

* Savanna Island

* Jungle Island

* Temple Island

* Volcano Island

What's new in version 1.0

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

