X

Algorithms: Explained&Animated for iOS

By Moriteru Ishida Free

Developer's Description

By Moriteru Ishida

Enjoy watching, trying, and learning with this guide to algorithms. The wide-ranging field of algorithms is explained clearly and concisely with animations. Deepen your understanding by exploring concepts in "Sim Mode". Also includes algorithms closer to home involving encryption and security. Come on, let's take a journey into the world of algorithms!

==== Categories and Included Topics ====

[ Sort ]

Bubble Sort, Selection Sort, Insertion Sort, Heap Sort, Merge Sort, Quicksort

[ Clustering ]

k-means Algorithm

[ List Search ]

Linear Search, Binary Search

[ Graph Search ]

Breadth-First Search, Depth-First Search, Bellman-Ford, Dijkstra's Algorithm, A* algorithm

[ Math ]

Euclidian Algorithm, Primality Test

[ Data Compression ]

Run-Length Encoding, Huffman Coding

[ Security ]

Hash Functions, Shared-Key Cryptosystem, Public-Key Cryptosystem, Hybrid Cryptosystem, Diffie-Hellman Key Exchange, Message Authentication Codes, Digital Signatures, Digital Certificates

[ Data Structures ]

Lists, Arrays, Stacks, Queues, Hash Tables, Heaps, Binary Search Trees

[ The Web ]

PageRank

[ Recursion ]

Tower of Hanoi

==== Downloading and Viewing All of the Algorithms ====

This app is free to download. A portion of the app's topics can be viewed after choosing to "Purchase all algorithms".

==== On iPad ====

This app is also compatible for use on iPad, where it can be used in both horizontal and vertical orientations.

==== Supported languages ====

- English

- Espaol (Spanish)

- Portugus (Portuguese)

- () (Chinese (Simplified))

- (Russian)

- (Japanese)

- (Korean)

The display language can be changed on the settings menu.

==== About VPP Compatible Version ====

We also provide Volume Purchase Program (VPP) compatible version as another app for educational institutions and companies. if need be, visit "Volume Purchase Program" (https://vpp.itunes.apple.com/) and search "Algorithms VPP".

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.3

General

Release January 19, 2020
Date Added January 19, 2020
Version 1.2.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Free
Learn to Play Guitar.
iOS
Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping