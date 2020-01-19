Enjoy watching, trying, and learning with this guide to algorithms. The wide-ranging field of algorithms is explained clearly and concisely with animations. Deepen your understanding by exploring concepts in "Sim Mode". Also includes algorithms closer to home involving encryption and security. Come on, let's take a journey into the world of algorithms!

==== Categories and Included Topics ====

[ Sort ]

Bubble Sort, Selection Sort, Insertion Sort, Heap Sort, Merge Sort, Quicksort

[ Clustering ]

k-means Algorithm

[ List Search ]

Linear Search, Binary Search

[ Graph Search ]

Breadth-First Search, Depth-First Search, Bellman-Ford, Dijkstra's Algorithm, A* algorithm

[ Math ]

Euclidian Algorithm, Primality Test

[ Data Compression ]

Run-Length Encoding, Huffman Coding

[ Security ]

Hash Functions, Shared-Key Cryptosystem, Public-Key Cryptosystem, Hybrid Cryptosystem, Diffie-Hellman Key Exchange, Message Authentication Codes, Digital Signatures, Digital Certificates

[ Data Structures ]

Lists, Arrays, Stacks, Queues, Hash Tables, Heaps, Binary Search Trees

[ The Web ]

PageRank

[ Recursion ]

Tower of Hanoi

==== Downloading and Viewing All of the Algorithms ====

This app is free to download. A portion of the app's topics can be viewed after choosing to "Purchase all algorithms".

==== On iPad ====

This app is also compatible for use on iPad, where it can be used in both horizontal and vertical orientations.

==== Supported languages ====

- English

- Espaol (Spanish)

- Portugus (Portuguese)

- () (Chinese (Simplified))

- (Russian)

- (Japanese)

- (Korean)

The display language can be changed on the settings menu.

==== About VPP Compatible Version ====

We also provide Volume Purchase Program (VPP) compatible version as another app for educational institutions and companies. if need be, visit "Volume Purchase Program" (https://vpp.itunes.apple.com/) and search "Algorithms VPP".