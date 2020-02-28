X

Alexis Inn & Suites for iOS

By Pidex Free

Developer's Description

By Pidex

This app allows users to engage with Alexis Inn & Suites using various exciting features like Facebook, Twitter and many more...

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE

In the Country Music Capital of the World

Music Citys first independent hotel, we capture the spirit of Nashville and all the comforts of a home-away-from-home with our combination of dedicated service, excellent amenities, and making sure our guests feel like family.

Located adjacent to the Nashville International Airport, the Alexis Inn & Suites offers visitors a comfortable home-away-from-home in the Country Music Capital of the World. The citys first independent hotel, this pioneering property prides itself on creating an affordable, service-driven atmosphere, complete with homespun touches like hot biscuits and gravy for breakfast, a quick and convenient airport shuttle, and barbecue grills out back for impromptu family gatherings.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release February 28, 2020
Date Added February 28, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 5.1.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
iOS
Google Earth

Lyft

Free
Split the cost of a ride with friends.
iOS
Lyft

Uber

Free
Get a reliable ride in minutes.
iOS
Uber

Airbnb

Free
Access unique homes, experiences, and places around the world.
iOS
Airbnb

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping