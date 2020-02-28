This app allows users to engage with Alexis Inn & Suites using various exciting features like Facebook, Twitter and many more...

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE

In the Country Music Capital of the World

Located adjacent to the Nashville International Airport, the Alexis Inn & Suites offers visitors a comfortable home-away-from-home in the Country Music Capital of the World. The citys first independent hotel, this pioneering property prides itself on creating an affordable, service-driven atmosphere, complete with homespun touches like hot biscuits and gravy for breakfast, a quick and convenient airport shuttle, and barbecue grills out back for impromptu family gatherings.