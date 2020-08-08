Why download the Injury Help App?

The Injury Help Application is one of those things you dont think you will ever need, until you do. And when you do, youll be glad you took a few seconds to download it. Auto Accident App provides straightforward to-dos, fact and evidence gathering tools to ensure you or your loved one are informed and protected when moving vehicle accidents happen. None of us like to think about it, but auto accidents do happen.

Injury Help App features:

- Camera, video recorder and text notepad provide all you will need to record all of the pertinent data about any moving vehicle accident.

- Invaluable FAQ section containing important information about the appropriate procedures to prepare for and handle any moving vehicle accident.

- Time saving forms to clearly collect accident information from the other parties (drivers, witnesses, passengers etc.)

- Automatic GPS locator which aides in recording critical accident facts like traffic patterns and driving conditions.

- Emergency Services Locator.