Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Alexander & Catalano Injury Help App for iOS

By Shane Mullen Free

Developer's Description

By Shane Mullen

Why download the Injury Help App?

The Injury Help Application is one of those things you dont think you will ever need, until you do. And when you do, youll be glad you took a few seconds to download it. Auto Accident App provides straightforward to-dos, fact and evidence gathering tools to ensure you or your loved one are informed and protected when moving vehicle accidents happen. None of us like to think about it, but auto accidents do happen.

Injury Help App features:

- Camera, video recorder and text notepad provide all you will need to record all of the pertinent data about any moving vehicle accident.

- Invaluable FAQ section containing important information about the appropriate procedures to prepare for and handle any moving vehicle accident.

- Time saving forms to clearly collect accident information from the other parties (drivers, witnesses, passengers etc.)

- Automatic GPS locator which aides in recording critical accident facts like traffic patterns and driving conditions.

- Emergency Services Locator.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now