**set as ringtone

**save in phone

**play backup

**share with whatsupp

**high quality

1-can be set as ringtone

2-can save to phone

3-share

4-sequential playback feature available

5-has a background play feature

6-Play in sequence

7-Shuffle Play

8-Repeat

free music.

Hit music.

pop music.

Rap music.

Rock music.

emotional songs

Arabesque music.

hit music. germany songs. english songs. arabic songs. french songs.

Listen to the song without internet.

Play like mp3 player. Download songs to the phone.

high sound quality.