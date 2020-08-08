Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
The Alcatel JOY TAB will be displayed in carrier retail stores. This app is intended for in-store demo devices only and will require a store number & password for installation. It is designed to run continuously until uninstalled and will drain the battery, unless connected to a power source. This application is not designed to be installed on any consumer device.