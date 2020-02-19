X

Albuquerque/Bernalillo Co EMS for Android

By Acid Remap LLC Free

Developer's Description

By Acid Remap LLC

Albuquerque/Bernalillo Co EMS is a free app that provides quick offline access to the Albuquerque/Bernalillo County EMS protocols and supporting materials.

Features include:

Quick indexed lookup of protocols in a matter of seconds

Favorites tab for quick access of what's important to you

Updated shortly after new protocols are posted online making it more up-to-date than most printed protocol manuals

Customizable notes for each individual protocol entry

Always with you as long as you have your device and never fades or tears

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.9.4

General

Release February 19, 2020
Date Added February 19, 2020
Version 1.9.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping