Albuquerque/Bernalillo Co EMS is a free app that provides quick offline access to the Albuquerque/Bernalillo County EMS protocols and supporting materials.
Features include:
Quick indexed lookup of protocols in a matter of seconds
Favorites tab for quick access of what's important to you
Updated shortly after new protocols are posted online making it more up-to-date than most printed protocol manuals
Customizable notes for each individual protocol entry
Always with you as long as you have your device and never fades or tears
