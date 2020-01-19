X

Alberta Class 5/7 Test 2020 for Android

Alberta Class 5/7 Test 2020

Before getting any class of licence in Alberta, you will need to take a drivers knowledge test.

This tests your knowledge of Albertas traffic laws. The following guidelines apply:

-knowledge tests are conducted for all drivers licence classifications with the exception of class 5 and for the air brake endorsement.

-you must take the test at a registry agent office for a fee of $17

-the test is 30 multiple choice questions and you must score a minimum of 25 to pass

-if you fail the test you must wait one day before taking the test again. You may take the test as many times as required to pass but only once per day

-test stations have audio-assistant devices that read the questions and choices of answers to you for $30 and can only be taken in English and only for class 7

-if you have difficulty with English and only need minimal help, you can use a paper English conversion dictionary for class 3, 6 or 7

-if you want to take the test in a language other than those listed below, youll need to pay for an approved translator

-class 1, 2, 3, 4, 6 and air brake knowledge tests can only be taken in English

-once a knowledge test has been passed and the test permit is validated by a registry agent, the permit is only valid for 1 year from the date of the test

