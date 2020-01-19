X

Alberta Campgrounds & RV's for iOS

By Balu Shanker

Find Campgrounds & Rv parks near your current or any location with in the Alberta province (Canada).

- Locate Camps & Rv parks from list and zoom to pin on map.

- Bookmark your regular visitable Camps or Rv's.

- Interactive Tools or Map features.

- Search for Poi's near you for coffee, hotels, restaurants, fuel etc facilities.

- Get address of any location near you or campgrounds.

- Find Map Directions between any 2 points and step-by-step instructions. Save for Offline use & Export.

- Create your Visited Places.

- Ability to add new or missing camps just in case.

- View all bookmarks & Visited places separately.

- View all stored map routes individually for uninterrupted gps trip to camps or other places.

Internet connection is required for fetching route directions, address and local poi search features. However once route direction is stored can be viewed offline later.

What's new in version 2.0

